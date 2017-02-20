Bulldogs win twice to wrap weekend

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State was able to close its four-game weekend series with a doubleheader victory on Sunday.

However, things weren’t easy for the Bulldogs.

MSU fell behind Western Illinois 5-0 in Game 1 and trailed No. 14 Texas Tech 4-0 in the nightcap but were able to battle back for a 10-9 11-inning victory over the Leathernecks and an 8-5 win over Texas Tech.

“It was a gigantic day for our program,” said MSU coach Andy Cannizaro. “We had 31,000 people in the ballpark this weekend, which is the largest opening weekend crowd in Mississippi State baseball history. I thought that was pretty cool. Our guys really bounced back well tonight, picked up a lot of timely hits, defended it pretty well, and I’m really proud of our team.”

Western Illinois (0-4) roughed up Diamond Dog pitchers Graham Ashcraft and Cole Gordon for five runs through the first six innings. State’s bats came to life in the bottom of the sixth with five runs and built a 9-5 lead by the ninth.

The Leathernecks took advantage of three walks and an error to tie things up and force extra innings before Brent Rooker walked it off in the 11th with an RBI single off the wall in left.

Texas Tech (3-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first frame with four hits, including two doubles off Ryan Cyr. The sophomore right-hander settled in to post three shutout innings afterwards, which allowed the Bulldogs to tie the game in the bottom of the third with four hits and a pair of doubles of their own.

Mississippi State (3-1) took the lead with two runs in the fourth, got a solo homer from Brant Blaylock in the fifth and added an insurance run in the eighth.

Riley Self picked up the win in relief hurling the final five innings giving up one hit – a solo homer – while fanning seven and walking one.

Hunter Stovall went 5-for-9 on the day with two doubles, while Jake Mangum was 4-for-9 with four singles, four runs scored and two steals.

The Bulldogs host Morehead State on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

