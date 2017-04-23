Trustees approve MSU borrowing $30M for baseball stadium

STARKVILLE (AP) — Trustees have approved plans for Mississippi State University to borrow up to $30 million to expand and overhaul its baseball stadium.

College Board trustees voted Thursday to allow the university to issue bonds for Dudy Noble Field-Polk DeMent Stadium.

The total project is supposed to cost $55 million, including $25 million that’s supposed to be raised from donations.

The project calls for a complete rebuilding of the field, including a new grandstand, concession areas, restrooms and entry plazas, plus 50 private boxes. The university also plans a new video board, new locker rooms and coaching offices, and concrete pads for left-field tailgaters.

Documents submitted to trustees say Mississippi State will borrow money for up to 30 years, with projected average yearly payments of $2.1 million.