Tupelo linebacker commits to MSU

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Jett Johnson has been attending games at Mississippi State for as long as he can remember.

Johnson’s family are longtime season ticket holders at Davis Wade Stadium and starting in 2018 the Tupelo linebacker will go from the stands to the sidelines after committing to the Bulldogs on Monday night.

“To play for State is a dream come true,” Johnson said. “I grew up watching those guys and has just been a goal and dream of mine since I was about 8-years old at Davis Wade (Stadium) watching them.”

MSU first offered the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder a few months ago as did Louisville, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Toledo, Troy and Tulane.

Although the Bulldogs were his favorite all along, Johnson took a patient approach to his recruitment and weighed his options until the time was right.

“Today it just felt like the right thing to do and I wanted to go ahead and get it done,” Johnson said. “Now I can focus on Tupelo football for a while.”

The three-star prospect has been the top tackler for Golden Wave the past two seasons and was named the Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year after making 119 stops, five for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a junior last fall.

Making his decision now alleviates the pressures of recruiting and allows Johnson to enjoy his final season without that distraction.

“It really hasn’t sunk it yet but it’s such a blessing,” Johnson said. “It’s been a dream my whole life and it does feel like a weight is off my shoulders. Now I can take in all the congratulations and it feels good.”

Johnson and the Golden Wave have two more weeks of spring practices and his goal is continuing to improve through the summer.

“I’m going to bust my butt to get even bigger, stronger and faster for the season,” Johnson said.

Johnson is currently rated the No. 26 inside linebacker in the country and the 18th-best prospect overall in the state of Mississippi by 247Sports.com. His commitment is the seventh for the Bulldogs in a class ranked 31st overall.

