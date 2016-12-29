Video: I.J. Ready

Mississippi State’s lone upperclassmen I.J. Ready remembers very well the loss the Bulldogs took when they traveled to Missouri-Kansas City last year. Ready talks about the rematch tonight in Starkville.
