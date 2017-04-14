Video: Josh Lovelady

Mississippi State senior catcher Josh Lovelady talks about the Bulldogs’ recent success with a shorthanded roster. Lovelady also talks about the team’s new motivational tool – a pair of boxing gloves.
Click video to hear audio
