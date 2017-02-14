Mississippi State sophomore guard Xavian Stapleton speaks about starting in the Bulldogs’ last game. Stapleton also shares his thoughts coming up just short against some of the SEC’s top teams.
Sports » College Sports » MS State Sports » Video: Xavian Stapleton
Mississippi State sophomore guard Xavian Stapleton speaks about starting in the Bulldogs’ last game. Stapleton also shares his thoughts coming up just short against some of the SEC’s top teams.
Click video to hear audio
Browse by Date:
Click here to leave a comment!