Vivians named to Naismith Top 30

Mississippi State’s Victoria Vivians was named to the Naismith Top 30, which is a watch list for the Woman’s College Basketball Player of the Year.

It is the fourth such watch list the junior guard has been selected to along with the Wade, Ann Myers-Drysdale and Wooden awards.

Vivians has scored in double figures for 18 straight games and ranks eighth in the SEC averaging 16.8 points per game. The Carthage native has scored 1,525 career points, which is seventh on the Bulldogs’ all-time chart.

The Naismith Top 30 will be narrowed to 10 finalists on March 2.

View the Naismith Top 30

Logan Lowery