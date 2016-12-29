Weatherspoon leads State to third straight win

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – When Mississippi State lost at Missouri-Kansas City last year, Quinndary Weatherspoon was still a role player contributing seven points in 13 minutes off the Bulldogs’ bench.

When the two teams met again Wednesday night, it was a completely different story. Weatherspoon poured in a game-high 25 points to spark MSU to a 77-54 victory and close out the non-conference portion of the schedule at 9-3.

“I’m knocking down shots right now so I’m very confident going into SEC play,” Weatherspoon said. “I’m knocking down shots and getting to the free throw line and I’m driving. I’m doing my all around game right now so I feel like I’m playing my best basketball.”

Weatherspoon shot 9 of 15 from the field and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range against the Kangaroos. He also tied his career-high with four assists to go along with seven rebounds in 25 minutes of play.

The sophomore guard from Canton has now scored 52 points in his last two outings.

“It’s not about the points he scores, it’s about him leading us to the big W,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “That’s what matters and he can do it in a lot of different ways.”

Tyson Carter was the only other Bulldog to score in double figures finishing with 11 points as State shot 50 percent as a team and knocked down 11 shots from the perimeter.

The Bulldogs close out December going 5-1 and avenged a 72-67 loss at UMKC last year.

“I think Mississippi State has a lot more weapons offensively than they did last year,” said UMKC coach Kareem Richardson. “One through five in their lineup can go and score at will. Tonight defensively they did a much better job than they’d shown. If they continue to guard like this then their offense is really potent.”

The Kangaroos (7-8) were held to 28.3 percent shooting on the night. Kyle Steward scored 15 points while LaVell Boyd added 14 points.

Mississippi State opens conference play hosting Alabama Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

