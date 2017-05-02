West Point’s Murphy back with Bulldogs

In January, West Point’s Marcus Murphy backed off his seven month commitment in order to explore other opportunities.

The four-star athlete has added several offers since then but ended up back with the Bulldogs after re-committing on Tuesday.

“Mississippi State is the best fit for my talents and offers many opportunities for my growth as a player, student and person,” Murphy tweeted. “State offers the proximity to my family, friends and fans and a style of play that will give me a lot of opportunity to learn and improve.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder rushed for 1,759 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior for the Green Wave and was named the MVP in the Class 5A state championship game.

Murphy also holds offers from Florida Atlantic, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Michigan, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Stanford, Tennessee and Troy.

Logan Lowery