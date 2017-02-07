William on Staley Award midseason watch list

Mississippi State junior Morgan William has been added to the midseason watch list for the Dawn Staley Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top guard.

William is one of 19 players picked to the midseason watch list. The winner of the Dawn Staley Award will be announced during Final Four weekend.

The 5-foot-5 native of Birmingham, Alabama has started all 24 games for the fourth-ranked Bulldogs. William is second on the team scoring 10.3 points and leads MSU with 4.6 assists and two steals per game. She also tops the team shooting 80.9 percent from the free throw line.

In SEC play, William leads the league with a 3.6 assist/ turnover ratio.

Dawn Staley Award Mid-Season 2017 Watch List

Adrienne Motley University of Miami Alexis Jones Baylor University Alexis Peterson Syracuse University Alllisha Gray University of South Carolina Amy Griffin LaSalle University Brittney Sykes Syracuse University Diamond DeShields University of Tennessee Feyonda Fitzgerald Temple University Jordin Canada UCLA Katie Lou Samuelson University of Connecticut Kelsey Mitchell Ohio State University Kelsey Plum University of Washington Lexie Brown Duke University Makayla Epps University of Kentucky Morgan William Mississippi State University Shatori Walker-Kimbrough University of Maryland Sydney Wiese Oregon State University Teniya Page Penn State University Tori Jankoska Michigan State

Logan Lowery