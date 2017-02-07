William on Staley Award midseason watch list

Mississippi State junior Morgan William has been added to the midseason watch list for the Dawn Staley Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top guard.

William is one of 19 players picked to the midseason watch list. The winner of the Dawn Staley Award will be announced during Final Four weekend.

The 5-foot-5 native of Birmingham, Alabama has started all 24 games for the fourth-ranked Bulldogs. William is second on the team scoring 10.3 points and leads MSU with 4.6 assists and two steals per game. She also tops the team shooting 80.9 percent from the free throw line.

In SEC play, William leads the league with a 3.6 assist/ turnover ratio.

Dawn Staley Award Mid-Season 2017 Watch List

Adrienne Motley

University of Miami

Alexis Jones

Baylor University

Alexis Peterson

Syracuse University

Alllisha Gray

University of South Carolina

Amy Griffin

LaSalle University

Brittney Sykes

Syracuse University

Diamond DeShields

University of Tennessee

Feyonda Fitzgerald

Temple University

Jordin Canada

UCLA

Katie Lou Samuelson

University of Connecticut

Kelsey Mitchell

Ohio State University

Kelsey Plum

University of Washington

Lexie Brown

Duke University

Makayla Epps

University of Kentucky

Morgan William

Mississippi State University

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

University of Maryland

Sydney Wiese

Oregon State University

Teniya Page

Penn State University

Tori Jankoska

Michigan State

