Blackman’s power stroke red hot

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – As the second half of SEC play arrives, Ole Miss is hoping its second baseman continues his recent power streak.

The Rebels take on Missouri tonight at 6:30 at Swayze Field to begin the SEC weekend.

First pitch time for Saturday is 4 p.m., and Sunday’s game will start at 1:30.

There will be live streaming of each game but no live television.

Ole Miss (23-14, 7-8 SEC) and Missouri (26-12, 7-8) are tied with Vanderbilt and are among six teams within a game of the fourth spot in the standings. The top four teams at the end receive a double-bye in the SEC tournament.

Ole Miss junior Tate Blackman heads into the series having hit four home runs in his last six games, equaling the number he hit in his first 129 college at-bats.

Blackman hit .250 last week with all four hits going for extra bases. He doubled in the Rebels’ 6-2 win at No. 16 Southern Miss.

His approach hasn’t changed, he says, but his focus on timing has. So has his position in the batting order where he’s recently moved to lead-off.

“Being on time would be the good word, staying through it. I want to keep working on that, being more consistent with it, really not miss the pitches I’m supposed to drive or barrel up,” he said.

Leading off

As the first man up he has the chance to be more aggressive in the batter’s box – even if the pitch isn’t perfect.

It was small ball that worked for Blackman in the Rebels’ 14-6 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday. He was 1 for 2 with a single, two walks and three runs scored.

“Hitting leadoff, for me, I try to be ready for that first pitch because 95 percent of the time I’m going to get a fastball somewhere in the zone, and if I put a good swing on it I can make something happen.

“That’s my goal, be ready for that first pitch, even if it’s a foot out of the zone.”