Kentucky visits The Pavilion for first time

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Ready or not here it comes.

Ole Miss opens SEC play tonight at 7 against No. 8 Kentucky in the first trip to The Pavilion for the league’s most recognized program.

Ten teams open league play tonight in the SEC’s earliest start date since Mississippi State traveled to Vanderbilt on Dec. 19, 1991.

Presently half of the league’s 14 teams are in the top 50 in ESPN’s simulated RPI, and six are facing schedules ranked in the top 50.

There were only two top 50 RPI teams at the end of last season.

“That just provides more opportunities for all of us,” Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said.

Kennedy admits a team with three transfers either starting are playing heavy minutes hasn’t gelled as quick as he’d hoped.

The Rebels, at 9-3, have mostly won the games they are supposed to win. The Middle Tennessee State debacle is the outlier, not surprising that Ole Miss could lose to a team at No. 25 in the RPI and with a No. 20 strength of schedule, but Kennedy was disappointed in how the Rebels played.

The Rebels had 16 turnovers in that game while forcing only seven. Turnovers will be a matter of focus tonight, and Ole Miss will have to be stronger with the basketball to give itself a chance to win.

“Live ball turnovers are critical, an issue we’ve had problems with quite frankly,” Kennedy said.

Despite its freshman-dominated lineup Kentucky leads the SEC in turnover margin at plus-5.8, while Ole Miss is No. 12 at minus-1.7.

The Wildcats not only make good decisions but make them quickly.

Quick as a … ’cat

“What jumps off the screen is their team speed,” Kennedy said. “I’ve seen a lot of great Kentucky teams and players, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen on as fast as this team.”

Ole Miss will be catching the Wildcats (10-2) coming off a loss. That might not be the case had they grabbed a key rebound late at Louisville on Dec. 21.

Ole Miss leads the SEC in rebounding margin at plus-6.6. Kentucky is fourth at plus-5.6.

It’s an area Kentucky coach John Calipari has stressed in workouts he refers to as “camp time” before and after the team’s Christmas break.

“It’s about defense and rebounding more than anything else. The ball came right to us, but we didn’t have guys with the nose to go get it.”

