PARRISH ALFORD: Freeze seeking chemistry with staff

The wheels of business in any profession often turn on who you know.

So when Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze went looking for assistant coaches – he’s still looking for one, by the way – familiarity was comforting.

That’s the case with three of his new hires but not all of them.

Freeze has a past with new defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff and with wide receivers coach Matt Lubick.

Freeze has never been on a staff with new linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto. However, Peveto has been around the SEC long enough that coaches know him or know of him.

Familiarity doesn’t always work out.

Freeze could have sought new vision and energy for one position last year but promoted from within for safeties and specials teams. Now Corey Batoon is being reassigned.

While introducing Mc-Griff and Phil Longo this month as his two new coordinators, Freeze in his opening statement praised the one he’d fired, offensive coordinator Dan Werner.

It’s true overall numbers have been good on offense, but the run game has been inconsistent. That hasn’t been only this season.

Freeze wants to run the ball better, but it’s not only about more yards per game. He wants a specific plan for improvement on third downs, in short yardage and in the red zone.

Longo’s success in those areas, his overall body of work and references helped him land his first FBS job.

New and different doesn’t always mean better, but Freeze is banking that Longo’s different way of looking at things will bring the improvement he seeks.

Freeze must still fill the defensive line position created by Chris Kiffin’s move to join his brother as defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.

Freeze has coached at Ole Miss with both Mc-Griff (2012) and Lubick (2005-06). That was one important check in the box when he started comparing pros and cons.

These are guys he knows. Staff chemistry is very important to him, and he’s not going to knowingly add a combustible presence to the mix.

When the 2016 season began seven of nine Ole Miss assistants were members of Freeze’s original staff in 2012. Another, cornerbacks coach Jason Jones, was beginning his fourth season.

Consistency among assistant coaches is something Ole Miss fans of a certain age remember about John Vaught’s very successful teams.

This is a different time, a more mobile society.

That consistency is very important. So are the fresh eyes. They can bring creativity to boost the bottom line as long as Freeze manages the chemistry of a staff where new assistant voices will outnumber the old ones 5-4.

