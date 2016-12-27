Rebels’ revived Davis makes his case

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Usually the straightforward approach is best.

When Terence Davis’ flashy 360-degree dunk attempt didn’t drop for him he heard about it. The next time the athletic Ole Miss sophomore was speeding uncontested to the rim he was successful with the more traditional one-handed dunk option.

“Yeah, I heard something about the every day,” said Davis, who also starred in football at Southaven High School.

That momentary lapse in judgment for Davis came against Memphis on Dec. 3 in a game the Rebels trailed by one with less than 7 minutes to play.

Fortunately, he was fouled on the play and hit both free throws to give the Rebels the lead anyway.

One person Davis heard from in the days to follow was Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy, but it wasn’t a peel-the-paint-from-the-walls conversation that some might expect.

“He was like, ‘What if we’d have lost by one?’ I’d have hurt,” Davis said.

The Rebels are 9-3 with an RPI ranking of 31 according to ESPN. That ranks fifth in the SEC as conference play arrives this week.

Ole Miss is at home Thursday night at 7 against No. 8 Kentucky. It will be the first visit to The Pavilion for the SEC’s most recognized program.

While the Rebels search for a lead man on the perimeter, Davis – who last year thought about giving up basketball – is stating his case.

Davis, at 6-foot-4, is known for his energy and leaping ability. He’s shooting 47 percent for the season, and it’s not only about the dunks.

Davis, a starter in the last five games, hit just five 3-point shots in the Rebels’ first eight games. He’s hit five in the last four.

He played sparingly last season, appearing in just 20 games and averaging 1.8 points.

The leave or stay question is a struggle for many freshmen who don’t get on the floor immediately, Davis said.

“When we opened up The Pavilion in SEC play (last year) it was crazy. I’m just like, ‘Man, I want to play.’ One time on the bench, I slick wanted to cry. It was crazy. You want to play so bad,” he said.

A conversation with assistant coach Bill Armstrong helped Davis decide to stay.

“Sometimes you just have to wait your turn,” he says now.

Davis goes into SEC play averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. He hit 12 of 21 field goal attempts (57 percent) in last week’s wins over Bradley and South Alabama.

He’s gone from questioning his future to seeing himself as a legitimate scoring option but just one of many.

“Any given night anybody can lead us in scoring. I really like that.”

parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford