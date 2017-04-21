Running Rebels: Ole Miss boasts pair of top-20 teams

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Sometimes being odd means self-esteem takes a beating.

That’s not the way Craig Engels sees it, though.

The junior distance runner for the Ole Miss track and field team, Engels ran the nation’s second-best time in the 1,500 meters last weekend at the Mt. SAC Relays in Torrance, California.

A N.C. State transfer, Engels clocked 3:37.75, finishing second out of 277 runners. Tulsa’s Josh Kerr won the race with a time of 3:35.99.

The Rebels compete at Auburn today and tomorrow.

“I look to compete with the guy who beat me, the No. 1 guy in the nation, at nationals. That’s when it matters … for the team and the points,” Engels said.

With the SEC meet coming up at the end of the month both Ole Miss teams are ranked in the top 20 this week, the men at No. 13, the women at No. 18.

For the men, landing inside the top 15 nationally only means they’re ranked No. 7 in the SEC. The latest national coaches’ rankings includes No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Arkansas.

Mt. SAC was a postage stamp of the season for Ole Miss with its strength showing mostly in the distance and throws.

“It’s crazy, the SEC is so deep in so many events. We’ve gotten a niche here at Ole Miss where we’re more focused on throws, distance and pole vaulting,” Engels said. “It’s pretty cool to be different in the SEC, because most of those schools are sprints, relays and everything.”

A few season highlights for Ole Miss:

The SEC’s top scores with Brian Williams in men’s discus, Janeah Stewart in women’s discus and Raven Saunders in women’s shot put.

Williams, a juco transfer, has placed first in the discus in three of four meets and was the top collegian in the fourth, Mt. SAC. His best throw, 61.13 meters, came at the Tennessee Relays and ranks third in the NCAA this season.

Saunders’ season-best throw in the shot of 18.51 meters is currently No. 1 in the world. She was a Rio Olympian last summer.

Engels currently ranks sixth in the NCAA and twelfth in the world with an 800 meters time of 1:46.96.

Dempsey McGuigan is seventh in the NCAA in the men’s hammer throw at 69.45 meters.

Stewart, a junior college transfer, has set personal bests in the shot, discus and hammer throw, ranking in the NCAA top eight in all three.

She credits her Ole Miss coaches with her development.

“They’ve helped me go from an average athlete to one of the top athletes in the NCAA,” Stewart said.

That’s what Ole Miss coach Connie Price-Smith, a four-time Olympian and coach of Team USA in Rio, would like to see for all her athletes.

“I would like to see us more well-rounded. I do feel like progress is being made across the board, that each area is continually getting better and better. That’s what we’re striving for. I won’t say we’ll reach them overnight, but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

Price is right

Price was hired in July of 2015 as the school had self-imposed penalties for NCAA violations.

The Ole Miss job was a good fit after coaching 14 seasons at her alma mater, Southern Illinois, because of the challenge of coaching in the SEC.

“Coming in there was a lot of talent on this team. It was talent that wasn’t necessarily working, but it was here,” Price-Smith said.

She credits the athletes’ quick acclimation and trust of a mostly new staff as a big reason for early success.

Until depth improve Price-Smith and her athletes just want to do the best they can with the strengths they have.

“It’s pretty cool to be ranked No. 13, making Ole Miss proud,” Engels said, “even if that does mean seventh or eighth in the SEC. I think we can do a lot better than No. 13 at nationals.”