As opener draws closer, Freeze, Rebels continue to block out NCAA talk

OXFORD – Ole Miss players have said throughout the off-season that they haven’t been distracted by the on-going NCAA investigation into the school’s football program.

That story took another turn last week when Yahoo Sports reported the NCAA was interviewing players at other SEC schools about their recruiting experiences with Ole Miss.

That pushed the investigation story – which will soon be four years old — into the spotlight, for a time.

While there was little from which to be distracted in the summer that’s changed now. No. 11 Ole Miss faces No. 4 Florida State Monday night in Orlando.

“I’ve said this a hundred times. Our players are the priority. They have zero to do with whatever the noise is,” Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said. “That’s what motivates me. All of the talk or whatever is about a kid or kids that don’t play here anymore. When I look at these young men I think about what I owe them to get them ready to play.”

Freeze last week questioned the validity of the report, saying he didn’t know if it was true.

New twists or old, center Robert Conyers says blocking out media coverage of the NCAA investigation really isn’t difficult.

“The guys on the team have just kind of moved on from it. It happened. Now we’ve got games to win. It just crossed right over our minds, and we just went back to work,” he said.

Conyers sustained a torn ACL last October and had surgery weeks later. He sat out the spring but has had no major setbacks this month.

There is relief that game week has arrived, but that has nothing to do with the investigation, he said.

“It’s a lot better not having to go up against your own guys every single week. There’s something to look forward to instead of just practice. We’re all excited to start playing.”

