Rebels shrug off NCAA chatter

OXFORD – Ole Miss players have said throughout the off-season that they haven’t been distracted by the on-going NCAA investigation into the school’s football program.

That story took another turn last week when Yahoo Sports reported the NCAA was interviewing players at other SEC schools about their recruiting experiences with Ole Miss.

That pushed the investigation story – which will soon be four years old – into the spotlight again.

While there was little from which to be distracted in the summer, that’s changed now. No. 11-ranked Ole Miss faces No. 4 Florida State on Monday night in Orlando.

“I’ve said this a hundred times. Our players are the priority. They have zero to do with whatever the noise is,” Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said. “That’s what motivates me. All of the talk or whatever is about a kid or kids that don’t play here anymore. When I look at these young men I think about what I owe them to get them ready to play.”

Freeze last week questioned the validity of the report, saying he didn’t know if it was true.

Moving on

Center Robert Conyers says blocking out media coverage really isn’t difficult.

“The guys on the team have just kind of moved on from it. It happened. Now we’ve got games to win. … We just went back to work,” he said.

Conyers sustained a torn ACL last October and had surgery weeks later. He sat out the spring but has had no major setbacks this month.

And there is relief that game week has finally arrived.

“It’s a lot better not having to go up against your own guys,” Conyers said. “There’s something to look forward to instead of just practice. We’re all excited to start playing.”

