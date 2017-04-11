Coming up aces: Graveman off to strong start for Oakland A’s

By Stephen Hunt

Special to the Journal

ARLINGTON, Texas – Oakland’s Kendall Graveman is pitching like an ace thus far in 2017.

On Saturday night at Globe Life Park, the Mississippi State product had a no-hitter through six innings against Texas in his second start of the season.

Graveman, 26, lost the no-no in the top of the seventh when Mike Napoli hit a solo home run to also break up the shutout, but the ex-Bulldog wasn’t dwelling on what could have been in the Oakland clubhouse after a 6-1 win.

“No, it was in a good location. He put a good swing on it,” said Graveman, an eighth-round draft pick by Toronto in 2013. “I think the velocity was down just a tick there towards the end, but we made a lot of pitches. Maybe a little bit tired there at the end, but I thought we still stayed on location.”

That win made the young right-hander a perfect 2-0 on the young season. A’s manager Bob Melvin called watching Graveman’s seven-inning, two-hit, one-run and five-strikeout performance “nerve-wracking” at times.

In the end, the veteran skipper was again impressed with the results from Graveman, Oakland’s new No. 1 starter with Sonny Gray currently injured.

“It was pretty impressive,” Melvin said. “In this ballpark, you got to work hard. Especially when the wind’s blowing out, you got to try to keep the ball down. Impressive, especially against a team like this in a ballpark like this.”

As his no-hitter continued, TV cameras would focus on Graveman sitting alone at one end of the visiting dugout between innings and not talking to any of his teammates, possibly because they didn’t want to jinx the no-no.

However, Graveman dispelled that rumor, saying that no matter how his starts go, no matter the circumstances, he always sits alone in one corner of the dugout between innings, in “his own little world” as he put it.

And even though none of his teammates were discussing his no-hitter, it was clearly on Graveman’s mind during the first six innings.

“Of course, it’s on your mind. It’s on your mind that it’s a 0-0 game more so than anything,” Graveman said. “It’s definitely a good feeling, knowing that you’ve got good stuff that night and that you haven’t allowed a hit.

“I think we did a good job of continuing to attack. A solo home run didn’t beat us, and we tacked on a few more runs the next inning.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.