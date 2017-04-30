Consecutive homers help carry Tigers

By Melissa Meador

Monroe Journal

AMORY – In a battle between two Class 4A baseball opponents, Ripley had the big swings on Saturday night.

Reece Moore and Will Long’s back-to-back homers in the seventh lifted the Tigers to a 4-3 win and a sweep of Amory in the second round of the playoffs.

Ripley will face the winner of Itawamba AHS/Kosciusko in the third round.

“All I can say is I love my guys because they don’t ever quit,” Ripley coach Joel Gafford said. “We scored in the first inning, and I felt like our approach was bad the rest of the game. That was a lot of credit to their guy (Ryan) Morgan, who threw a phenomenal game.”

Ripley (24-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first on Cooper Cox’s RBI single.

It was a true pitcher’s duel between Ripley’s Jus Medlin and Amory’s Ryan Morgan until the fourth when the Panthers (16-12-1) clawed their way back in. Aubrey Gillentine led off by smashing a solo bomb to left to tie the game, and Jake Williams drove in his brother Jackson with an RBI double.

The Tigers pulled back even in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Ben Fryar, and the Panthers answered in the bottom half when pinch runner Seth Morgan raced home on a passed ball to go up 3-2.

“Ryan threw a great game for us tonight, and I thought it was an all-out team effort,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “Everyone gave it what they could. Aubrey’s bomb was big, and so was Jake’s double. We had to work our tails off to get what we got.”

In the seventh, Moore and Long changed the game when they homered on back-to-back pitches for a 4-3 Ripley lead.

The Panthers had their final chance in the bottom half, loading the bases on an error and walks to Gillentine and Gunnar Hall, but Cox closed the door and the game with a strikeout.

Medlin allowed five hits and struck out seven, while Morgan allowed six hits and set down six batters on strikes.

