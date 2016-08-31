Corner men: Rebels count on veteran cornerbacks to deliver

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Two Ole Miss returning starters have made strides at cornerback, their coach says.

That could lead to improved play in the secondary in spite of two new starters at the safety spots.

While Tony Conner is back from knee surgery at nickel back, the Rebels will start a freshman and sophomore on the back end when they open the season Monday night against No. 4 Florida State in Orlando.

Ole Miss players picked off 15 passes last year but were prone to give up big plays too, ranking No. 13 in the SEC in passing yards allowed.

Renewed focus by Kendarius Webster and a greater comfort level by Tony Bridges could change things. They combined for 24 starts last season, 11 by Bridges, who had just transferred from Gulf Coast Community College.

“Ken has had an incredible off-season,” cornerbacks coach Jason Jones said. “He went back and watched tape from last season and saw the areas he needed to improve. That’s been his main focus.”

That and the weight room – where Webster says he’s added between 10-15 pounds.

“Now when receivers want to get a push off I’m able to maintain my leverage and stay where I’m supposed to be,” he said.

From a technique standpoint Webster, a 5-foot-11 junior from Decatur, Georgia, has worked on planting his foot and driving to his left. He did a lot of summer work to flip his hips and enhance his ball skills.

Bridges had three interceptions last year, one of them a memorable pick-six late in the first quarter that put the Rebels firmly in command at rival Mississippi State.

He still had a lot of ground to cover with his confidence in knowing schemes and play calls. Jones says he’s shown a lot improvement there.

“He’s more mature, more focused. You hear him talking with the safeties. You can tell he’s more comfortable with the defense,” Jones said.

Jones says he’ll have five cornerbacks ready to play against Florida State.

The first off the bench will be senior Carlos Davis. He appeared in 13 games last year – mostly on special teams where he’ll help again this season – and finished with 21 tackles.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Julius and true freshman Jaylon Jones round out the five.

Webster and Bridges have been around the block a few times. They’re not relying on new safeties to get them lined up as less experienced corners might.

“It’s pretty much they’re just looking back at the safeties and confirming the coverage we’re going to run,” Jones said.

parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford