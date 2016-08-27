Cougars’ defense steps up to secure win

By Jonathan Wise

Pontotoc Progress

SPRINGVILLE – South Pontotoc’s defense pitched a second-half shutout and caused four turnovers as the Cougars took down Okolona at home, 28-18, on Friday.

“I’m extremely proud of these kids,” said coach Michael Bradley. “They made some plays tonight, and I was happy to see that when adversity hit us we didn’t get down and kept playing and making some things happen.”

South had 9-point lead early in the second quarter before 45-yard run by the Chieftains’ Denarius Johnson cut it to a 15-12 game. The game threatened to turn when Okolona turned a likely Cougar scoring drive into a 65-yard fumble return for a score by Deonte Hampton.

The Chieftains never got close to scoring in the second half, and South would grab command on a great second-effort 1-yard score from Tyrese Fitzpatrick late in third. Eddie Ivy then broke free for a 38-yard scamper 20 seconds into the final period for the clinching touchdown.