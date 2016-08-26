Cross country: All paths lead to New Albany

By David Wheeler

Special to the Journal

Cross country schools in Mississippi get to lace up their spikes good and tight for the first time this weekend.

In Northeast Mississippi, the first big area cross country meet will be the Myrtle Invitational on Saturday, with the race course at BNA Bank Park in New Albany.

“It’s going to be hot, but the course is relatively flat,” said Myrtle cross country coach Chris Greer, whose boys team is the defending Class 1A state champions. “This is the first time we’ll have Tupelo, Pontotoc, and Saltillo at our meet at the same time, and we’ll have over 900 runners lined up.”

The event will feature eight defending state title holders in their respective first meets of the season. Greer is expecting 31 teams, including teams from Arlington, Tenn.

Six races

There will be six races, beginning with the girls Class 1-3A race at 8 a.m. That will be followed by the 1-3A boys at 8:35 a.m., the 4-6A races at 9:10 and 9:40 a.m., and the junior high races at 10:20 and 10:50 a.m.

The defending state champs entered at this point are Myrtle boys and Hickory Flat girls in 1A, East Union boys and girls in 2A, Senatobia boys and Pontotoc girls in 4A, and Saltillo boys and girls in 5A.

“We’ve got a young team, with a lot of junior high boys and girls, but we have some veterans, too,” Greer said of his Myrtle squads. “Right now, you would figure Hickory Flat and Tupelo Christian girls, and us, Hickory Flat, and TCPS boys would be favored in 1A.”

Greer points toward Titus Gillard and Evan Gann as two of his top boys, while Caroline Greer and Ivy Montgomery are two of his top girls.

The MHSAA state cross country meet is scheduled for Nov. 5 and 7 in Clinton.