Crusaders win fourth title in whitewash

By Brandon Shields

Special to the Journal

CLINTON – Complete dominance.

Sacred Heart ran past South Pontotoc 7-0 Saturday afternoon at Clinton High School’s Arrow Field to claim the MHSAA Girls Class 1A/2A/3A state championship for the second consecutive year.

It’s the fourth state title in school history for the Crusaders. They’ve now won four state championships in the last five seasons.

“We just kept making mental mistakes and couldn’t get a break,” said South Pontotoc coach Horace Kitchens. “We just lost it early and got down on ourselves.

“We’ve never been beaten like that in a while.”

For South Pontotoc, it was their fifth time to make it to the 1A/2A/3A state title game and fifth time they left as the runner-up.

Tell-tale heart

The Lady Cougars (17-2) only managed just two shots on goal. Sacred Heart had 19 shots on goal.

Sacred Heart forward Mary Margaret Parker, a Jones County Junior College commit, recorded a hat trick to lead the Lady Crusaders (14-4-2).

“Mary Margaret was on her ‘A’ game today,” said Sacred Heart coach Joe Falla Sr. “She is the heart of the team.”

Parker scored two goals within the first five minutes.

The first goal came on a long shot from about 30 yards out three minutes into the game and second one came on shot just inside the 18-yard box.

“You have to set the tone early, be aggressive and be the first to the ball every single time,” Falla said. “That’s what we did.”

Jessica Hyde, Gracie Falla, Olivia Ware and Lauren Jones also scored for Sacred Heart.