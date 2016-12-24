Daily Journal All-Area Football Team

FIRST TEAM

Jacob Carter

Senior, QB, Pontotoc

Height: 6-1, Weight: 185

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Completed 200 of 322 passes for 2,947 yards (61 percent), 33 TDs, 5 INTs in leading Warriors to the 4A state semifinals.

Xavier Cullens

Senior, RB/DB, North Pontotoc

Height: 6-2, Weight: 205

The Buzz: Second-team MAC All-State selection. Two-way player totaled 1,968 all-purpose yards, including 1,754 yards rushing, 24 TDs. Recorded 94 tackles, 1 INT. University of Memphis commitment.

Peter Gray

Junior, OLB, Tupelo

Height: 6-4, Weight: 230

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. The outside linebacker recorded 105 tackles, 68 solo, 6 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 13 hurries, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 fumbles.

Monterio Hunt

Senior, ATH, Walnut

Height: 6-1, Weight: 185

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Versatile player rushed for 1,153 yards, 12 TDs and had 673 yards receiving, 10 TDs. A Mississippi State commitment.

Jett Johnson

Junior, LB, Tupelo

Height: 6-3, Weight: 220

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. The inside linebacker recorded team-high 145 tackles, 102 solo, 3.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 7 tackles for loss.

Marcus Murphy

Junior, RB, West Point

Height: 6-1, Weight: 190

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection and 5A Offensive Player of the Year. Rushed for 1,756 yards (7.2 ypc) and scored 25 TDs to lead the Green Wave to 5A state championship.

Jesse Nabors

Senior, RB, Calhoun City

Height: 5-10, Weight: 180

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Rushed for 1,358 yards, 24 TDs. Finished with 1,466 all-purpose yards. Recorded 62 tackles at linebacker for the 2A state champions.

Jamarcus Quarles

Junior, RB, Lafayette

Height: 5-10, Weight: 205

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Rushed for 2,140 yards (6.8 ypc) and scored 19 TDs for the 4A state champion Commodores.

Colton Skidmore

Senior, OL, Oxford

Height: 6-2, Weight: 290

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Talented center started 59 straight games during his playing career. Played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic.

Jimmy Tyes

Senior, DL, Baldwyn

Height: 6-2, Weight: 310

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. Played in Bernard Backwell All-Star Game. Recorded 124 tackles, including 73 solo, 4.5 sacks for Bearcats, who reached 2A state semifinals. East Mississippi signee.

Johnta Walker

Senior, DL, Houston

Height: 5-9, Weight: 195

The Buzz: First-team MAC All-State selection. The undersized nose guard recorded 73 tackles, including 13 sacks for the 4A Hilltoppers.

SECOND TEAM

QB Zatorious Gates, Amory, Sr.: Passed for 2,024 yards, 19 TDs, rushed for 402 yards, 4 TDs.<b>

DL Terence Cherry, West Point, Jr.: Recorded 79 tackles, 18 sacks.<b>

RB Gabe Harmon, Pontotoc, Soph.: Rushed for 1,974 yards, 21 TDs.

WR/DB/K Felix Hayes, Baldwyn, Sr.: Had 925 yards receiving, 10 TDs. Recorded 100 tackles, 3 sacks. Kicked 59 of 65 PATs.

WR/DB Beau Lee, Kossuth, Sr.: Had 896 yards receiving, 12 TDs. Recorded 76 tackles, 2 INTs.

RB Joel Wilkinson, East Union, Soph.: Rushed for 2,443 yards and scored 31 TDs.

RB Jaley Adams, Kossuth, Sr.: Despite nagging injuries, rushed for 1,662 yards, 16 TDs.

DB/WR Tyler Williams, Lafayette, Sr.: Early MSU signee recorded 795 yards receiving, 9 TDs, had 43 tackles, 2 INTs.

LB Quentin Wilfawn, Oxford, Jr.: Led team with 171 tackles, including 13 TFL and 2.5 sacks.

RB Dee Moore, Smithville, Sr.: Rushed for 1,793 yards, 28 TDs, but missed postseason with an injury.

DL/RB Vincent McIntosh, Shannon, Sr.: Two-way brusier rushed for 644 yards, 11 TDs, recorded 42 tackles.

ATH Brandon Washington, Vardaman, Sr.: Recorded 1,807 all-purpose yards – 913 receiving – 30 TDs.