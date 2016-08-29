Daily Journal High School Football Rankings, Week 2

Posted on by in High School Sports, Sports

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Starkville (6A) 2-0

Last week: Beat Oxford 28-16

This week: Hosts West Point

2. West Point (5A) 1-0

Last week: Beat Louisville 33-13

This week: at Starkville

3. Tupelo (6A) 2-0

Last week: Beat Corinth 44-21

This week: at Shannon

4. Shannon (4A) 2-0

Last week: Beat Nettleton 35-0

This week: Hosts Tupelo

5. Pontotoc (4A) 2-0

Last week: Beat Kossuth 38-26

This week: Hosts New Albany

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Booneville (3A) 2-0

Last week: Beat Baldwyn 13-6

This week: Hosts Nettleton

2. East Webster (2A) 2-0

Last week: Beat Noxapater 30-10

This week: at Choctaw County

3. Kossuth (3A) 1-1

Last week: Lost to Pontotoc 38-26

Last week: at Baldwyn

4. Calhoun City (2A) 1-1

Last week: Lost to Houston 21-7

This week: Hosts Water Valley

5. Baldwyn (2A) 1-1

Last week: Lost to Booneville 13-6

This week: Hosts Kossuth

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio