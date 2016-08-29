Daily Journal High School Football Rankings, Week 2

LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (6A) 2-0
Last week: Beat Oxford 28-16
This week: Hosts West Point
2. West Point (5A) 1-0
Last week: Beat Louisville 33-13
This week: at Starkville
3. Tupelo (6A) 2-0
Last week: Beat Corinth 44-21
This week: at Shannon
4. Shannon (4A) 2-0
Last week: Beat Nettleton 35-0
This week: Hosts Tupelo
5. Pontotoc (4A) 2-0
Last week: Beat Kossuth 38-26
This week: Hosts New Albany
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Booneville (3A) 2-0
Last week: Beat Baldwyn 13-6
This week: Hosts Nettleton
2. East Webster (2A) 2-0
Last week: Beat Noxapater 30-10
This week: at Choctaw County
3. Kossuth (3A) 1-1
Last week: Lost to Pontotoc 38-26
Last week: at Baldwyn
4. Calhoun City (2A) 1-1
Last week: Lost to Houston 21-7
This week: Hosts Water Valley
5. Baldwyn (2A) 1-1
Last week: Lost to Booneville 13-6
This week: Hosts Kossuth
