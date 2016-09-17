Day After Observations

Notes and thoughts on the Rebels’ 48-43 loss to Alabama …

I’m surprised that I’m writing this evening of two more turnovers – big ones, for points – for Chad Kelly.

Turnovers were something he worked through last year and something he’d really distanced himself from by the end of the season.

The larger body of work for Chad Kelly shows a guy who makes good decisions and protects the football. Much of that body of work came with an elite left tackle last year.

I don’t think Rod Taylor and Greg Little were Kelly’s problems against Alabama. The fumble that let Alabama tie the game came from a back side blitz. I didn’t see the interception. That occurred when we were in the elevator getting down to the field. We knew something had happened because of the number of Ole Miss fans streaming for the exits.

In two of three games this season Kelly’s writing a different body of work for himself.

Kelly, for many, already had the reputation of a feast or famine guy, but that was because many people did not see him all of last season.

Now he’s earning that reputation.

When you have a reputation for not protecting the football some defenders work a little harder at forcing them. That can be a problem.

I still think Kelly works through the turnovers.

It’s a shame we’re talking about turnovers with some of the passes he threw today. In a five-point defeat the turnovers were game-changers, but Kelly still passed for a career-high 421 yards with three touchdowns.

We were told in the off-season that Evan Engram would be a bigger part of the plan. That continues to be true. Engram tied a career-high with nine catches. He had 138 yards – his fifth 100-yard game of his career – and a touchdown. He’s a weapon.

So are these Ole Miss receivers.

Damore’ea Stringfellow had two great catches, catches where his size and physicality helped him win one-on-one battles.

There was a vibe in the summer that Stringfellow could become the next top target for Kelly.

He’s certainly capable. Truth is, though, that Ole Miss may not produce an All-SEC receiver this season. There is All-SEC talent, but Kelly the way Kelly is spreading around the ball the numbers might not be there for any one receiver.

Stringfellow had four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman A.J. Brown had a nice physical grab on a late touchdown, and Van Jefferson is looking as good as advertised.

The Rebels rushed for more than 100 yards – 106 on 32 attempts – which is something they didn’t do against Alabama last year.

Akeem Judd scored on a nifty burst off the left side in the first quarter, but the Rebels were not able to mount a consistent run threat. Judd doesn’t hit the hole as quickly as a great back needs to hit it. It’s worth noting that Alabama went into this game having allowed only 87 rushing yards on the season.

Backup running back Eugene Brazley took a hit to the head, and Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze didn’t know about Brazley’s status after the game.

If he’s out for any amount of time Ole Miss will have to lean on freshman D’Vaughn Pennamon to spell Judd.

Alabama was rather pedestrian in the run game last week against Western Kentucky with just 124 yards and 3.2 yards per attempt.

The Tide completely dominated Ole Miss with 334 yards and 7.0 yards per carry.

The fact is the Rebels are missing some ends right now that would have made that better. A healthy Fadol Brown would help. He was missing, and so was Victor Evans.

Maybe one or both of those guys are back next week, but it should help Ole Miss that it will face a quarterback against Georgia who won’t be the running threat that Florida State’s Deondre Francois and Alabama’s Jalen Hurts have been.

Hurts got going in the second half and finished with 146 yards on the ground.

When I looked up and saw Garrald McDowell playing in the first half I was reminded of how deep the Rebels are digging into the depth chart right now.

In a five-point loss there are always a lot of things you can look at that could have made the difference in a win.

This time it’s turnovers plus other key mistakes. There was the Breeland Speaks penalty on John Youngblood’s fumble return and the fact that Nathan Noble kicked the ball out of bounds right after. That gave Alabama a 50-yard field for a touchdown drive.

There was also the Javon Patterson false start at the Alabama 1 – and some other poor execution down there – that caused the Rebels to settle for a short field goal.

The bottom line is the Rebels have opened the season against two of the top teams in the country. Florida State will turn out to be such in spite of what happened today at Louisville.

Alabama doesn’t have a No. 1-ranked offense but does have a great defense, and you can win championships that way.

Kelly averaged 16.2 yards per completion against that defense.

Ole Miss was strong and competitive against both of these teams, so much so that you can see this team ripping off several wins in a row if it cleans up a few things.

And gets a few injured people back.

The rest of the schedule won’t be easy, but if Ole Miss can play Florida State and Alabama to this level it should be able to compete and win in many of the weekends ahead.

Especially if it takes care of the football and cuts down on some mistakes.