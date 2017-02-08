Deep Lady Devils claim top seed in Division 1-3A

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – It’s pick your poison when playing Booneville’s girls.

New Site coach Byron Sparks knew that coming into Tuesday’s Division 1-3A game against the deep-benched defending Class 3A state champions.

Booneville point guard Che Curlee took advantage of some open looks early and helped lead her team to a 60-45 victory against the Lady Royals.

Curlee scored 10 in the first quarter and finished with 16 points.

“You have to pick a couple to key on and hope the rest don’t hurt you,” Sparks said. “Eventually, somebody’s going to hit shots. They’re so deep.”

All-state guard Adallice Young led Booneville (22-4, 4-0), which clinched the top seed in next week’s division tournament at Northeast, with 17 points.

“Che and Kabrina Hill both hit some shots to hurt them and give us a little distance early,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “Then Lexie Michael came in and hit three quick shots for us in the second quarter. That takes so much pressure off everybody else.

“If you’re going to be good, you’ve got to have multiple people who can help.”

Hill had a 3-pointer and scored five points in the first quarter. Michael connected on three jumpers, one a 3-pointer, as the Lady Devils took a 30-23 halftime lead.

Young sank an early 3-pointer and Curlee hit back-to-back shots to give Booneville a 37-27 lead in the third quarter. New Site remained in striking distance – 37-30 – on a 3-pointer by Maycee Chambers.

Moments later, Booneville’s Maria Lauderdale took advantage of a wide-open look – off a busted defensive assignment by New Site – to sink a 3-pointer. The field goal kick-started a 15-2 run to give the Lady Devils a 52-32 lead headed to the fourth quarter.

“That was ballgame when (Lauderdale) hit that 3. We never did recover,” Sparks said.

(B) Booneville 50, New Site 42: The Blue Devils (17-5, 3-1) clinched the top seed in the upcoming division tournament behind a 15-point performance by Cam Miller.

Seth Floyd connected on four consecutive free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

The Blue Devils trailed 34-28 early, but went on a run thanks to an adjustment that led to a key run and a 37-34 Booneville lead.

“My assistant, Micah Moment, saw something I didn’t see. It was a great call,” Smith said.

New Site (19-6, 3-1) was led by Walker Moreland and Ramsey Ivy with 11 points each.

