Defensive Player of the Year: Junior linebacker helps power mighty Wave defense

Jett Johnson played for a Tupelo defensive unit loaded with talented players, so the junior inside linebacker was proud to be named the Daily Journal’s 2016 Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder recorded a team-high 145 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries to help lead the Golden Wave to a 12-1 record and a berth in the MHSAA Class 6A state quarterfinals.

“I’m honored. We had a lot of great defensive players,” Johnson said. “This season was a lot of fun. Everybody on the defense stepped up. We were winning games and everybody was talking about our defense.”

Johnson had plenty of defensive support from fellow inside linebacker senior Diesel Howell, senior outside linebacker Greg Williams and junior outside linebacker Peter Gray, who joined Johnson on the Journal’s All-Area first team.

Johnson, a former quarterback in junior high and in the ninth grade, led the Golden Wave in tackles (155) last season as a sophomore. It’s something he takes pride in.

“Ray Lewis said, ‘You can make a play or watch a play be made.’ That motivates me to hustle on every play,” he said. “First, I want to win. I told you earlier this season, I’d rather have five tackles and win than have 500 tackles and lose.

“God’s given me the ability to play, and I want to play as hard as I can.”

Tupelo defensive coordinator Brian Jones says two of Johnson’s top qualities are his mind for the game and his work ethic.

“He pays attention to detail in film study and scouting reports,” Jones said. “He’s got great size, he’s strong and he makes an impact when he gets there.”

Johnson stepped up his game from his sophomore season.

“He’s improved on his sight keys,” Jones said. “He’s more physical when it comes to getting off blocks.”

Jones says Johnson’s versatility is also a plus. He was the team’s long snapper and played tight end in the team’s power run-oriented Delta offensive scheme.

“He’s always one the first guys we think about,” Jones said. “He brings a lot to the field.”

