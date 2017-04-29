Doubleheader split delivers series win for Rebels

By Matt Jones

Special to the Journal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas has been to two College World Series and is one of the SEC’s winningest programs over the past six seasons, but the Razorbacks have not been able to solve Ole Miss.

The Rebels split a doubleheader against the No. 15 Razorbacks on Friday at Baum Stadium to win the best-of-three series 2-1. Ole Miss (27-17, 11-10 SEC) has won five its last six series against Arkansas, including two straight.

Ryan Rolison allowed one run in six innings of the first game as Ole Miss won 4-1. Arkansas scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in the second game and won 7-4 to avoid the sweep.

“It always stinks when you lose the last game and you walk away from the weekend because that’s the last one you remember, but I think we’ll step back tomorrow and kind of evaluate that we played well mostly for the whole weekend,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.

“I thought we pitched really well for 26 innings against a really good offense,” he added. “I thought we swung it terrific.”

In the first game, the Rebels scored all four of their runs in the first inning against Arkansas right-hander Trevor Stephan. That allowed Rolison, a freshman left-hander, to settle in and he didn’t allow a run until Grant Koch’s solo home run in the fifth.

“I thought I threw my curveball well early,” Rolison said. “I knew they were a good offense and were going to be aggressive early in the count, so it was going to be big for me to throw some off speed and keep them off balance.”

T and T

Tate Blackman hit a leadoff home run and Thomas Dillard added a two-out homer in the second inning as the Rebels built a 3-0 lead in the second game.

Arkansas (34-12, 13-8) scored four straight and took the lead on Koch’s two-out double in the fifth, but Ole Miss tied the game 4-4 on Colby Bortles’ RBI single in the top of the seventh.

The Razorbacks regained the lead when Jax Biggers’ two-out single scored Carson Shaddy in the eighth. Eric Cole followed with a two-run single to give Arkansas a 7-4 lead.

Ole Miss put two on with no outs in the top of the ninth, but Arkansas freshman left-hander Evan Lee came out of the bullpen to retire the Rebels’ 2, 3 and 4 hitters to end the game.

“I think it was a good weekend beating a ranked opponent on the road in your conference,” said Bortles, who hit 3 home runs and had 6 RBI in the series. “They’re a really good team.”