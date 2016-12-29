Dozier still a big item in winter trade talks

Talk of a possible trade for Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, the All-Star from Fulton, continues to float around baseball’s hot stove.

There were reports on Tuesday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals had interest in Dozier, who hit a career-high 42 home runs this season. But on Wednesday, reporters who follow both of those teams downplayed the trade whispers.

The L.A. Dodgers still seem like the most likely destination if Dozier is traded, but the Dodgers’ arch-rivals, the San Francisco Giants, might be in the mix as well.

A Giants’ blogger, Grant Bisbee, was skeptical.

“The Dodgers have a huge, Dozier-sized hole at second base, and they can out-prospect the Giants,” Bisbee wrote.

For now, Dozier isn’t headed anywhere.