Draine signs with Southern Miss

CALHOUN CITY – One of the best high school basketball players in the area will be continuing his basketball career next year while staying in the state of Mississippi.

Calhoun City’s LaDavius Draine has wanted to play Division I basketball since he was in elementary school and signed his letter of intent with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period.

“I just liked the campus,” Draine said. “It’s a good atmosphere down there, and the coaches made me feel like it was home.”

The 6-foot-5 Draine played as a guard/forward combo for the Wildcats but will play shooting guard at the next level. His shooting ability, particularly his deep 3-point range, coupled with his size, could allow him to make an immediate impact.

Over his four-year career playing for Calhoun City, Draine scored 2,318 points. This past season he posted an impressive per-game stat line of 31.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4 steals.

Draine led Calhoun City to three trips to Jackson in the state tournament and helped the Wildcats post a 17-11 record this season with a young supporting cast.

A player jumping straight into Division I basketball from a school of Calhoun City’s size, Class 2A, does not happen very often.

“I think he’s our first Division I signee,” Calhoun City head coach Darren Coffey said. “We wish him the best, and I think he’ll do really well down there. I’m looking forward to big things.”

Southern Miss finished last season with a 9-22 record and 6-12 in Conference USA play as the Golden Eagles still try to bounce back from the sanctions levied by the NCAA.

“He shoots the ball really well,” Coffey said. “They are looking for some shooters down there.”

Draine plans to declare a major in the business field and hopes to start his own business after graduation.

