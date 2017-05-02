As the dust settles, a few thoughts on the Ole Miss draft class

With the dust settling on the draft, a few thoughts on the Ole Miss group …

It was good to see Evan Engram work his way into the first round. You have to have talent to go in the first round. Engram has plenty of that, but he worked his way there in the Senior Bowl and Combine.

He didn’t just start working recently. Engram was a member of the 2013 signing class who at the time was not as well-known as others.

He’s a guy you cheer for …

Chad Kelly became a national story, more for his past than his unfortunate injuries. The wrist kept him from throwing at Pro Day when he could possibly have changed the narrative.

The reasons Kelly was forced to transfer from Clemson were not good. What was reported was mostly relational, how he dealt with coaches and teammates.

I didn’t see those problems at Ole Miss. He was quick to support his teammates, and they to support him. When Kelly had turnovers he was quick to take the blame.

His coaches and teammates described his video work – reviewing opponents and his own – as legendary.

Sometimes there’s more to a situation than what is revealed in interviews, but from what I could see Kelly at Ole Miss had two social media dust-ups. I didn’t think they were enough to drop him one step from free agent status.

I think Kelly believes he is supposed to be an NFL quarterback and has a greater appreciation and understanding of what that entails than he did when he began his college career. I think Denver got a steal. We’ll see …

It was good to see Derrick Jones selected by the Jets.

Jones was a member of the 2013 signing class, a consensus three-star prospect. While Hugh Freeze fielded a lot of questions about five-star prospects on that day he also talked a lot about Jones, calling Jones a “sleeper” in the class.

Jones was so athletic that he moved around to a lot different positions at Ole Miss. Ultimately that kept him from truly developing at one position, but it’s that same athleticism – and his Pro Day scores – that got him drafted.

Jones flashed his athleticism at various times in his Ole Miss career, a 45-yard touchdown catch against Auburn in 2015, a 52-yard pick six against Georgia last year coming to mind.

Pro potential and college production don’t always go hand-in-hand. NFL scouts, particularly the Jets, saw enough in Jones to think they can further awaken the sleeper. Maybe they can. …

Among the free agent signings, I think Damore’ea Stringfellow can stick. I thought he could have been more consistent last year, but he’s a playmaker. …

Had Fadol Brown been healthy the entire season he would have made an impact on the Ole Miss defense. He missed four games entirely and was greatly limited in others. Still, he finished with 39 tackles, and his six tackles for loss were second on the team. I’m not sure how much better the Rebels would have been, but they wouldn’t have been as bad against the run as they were.

Hopefully he’s fully healthy to have his best chance with the Raiders …

Jeremy Liggins’ signing with Ole Miss was widely celebrated, but he didn’t get on the field much. He’ll be remembered as the short-yardage quarterback on teams that didn’t do particularly well in that phase of the game. He was usually successful in that role, though he never did break into the open and start running downfield. Liggins has a clean slate now and a chance make an NFL roster. (See potential vs. production above.) …

Parrish Alford