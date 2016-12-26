Eagles’ 11-1 start excites Wheeler

BY GENE PHELPS

TUPELO – Wheeler’s boys basketball team entered the Christmas break with an impressive 11-1 record.

The Class 1A Eagles’ start has created plenty of excitement in a community that has saluted 11 state champions over the years – the last one, however, in 1992.

“Wheeler has a big tradition in basketball,” second- year coach Mitch Howell said. “Each game our crowds are getting bigger and bigger. They’re excited about what we’re doing.”

Wheeler had a 13-15 record in Howell’s first season.

The coach has preached playing team basketball and his players have responded with Ws.

All five starters are averaging in double figures: junior guard Cole Swinney (14.4), sophomore wing Jalon Beene (14.4), junior 6-foot-5 center Luke McBrayer (14.0), senior point guard Dylan Herring (13.8) and junior wing Alex Wilson (12.3).

“That makes it hard for teams to key on one or two players,” Howell said. “It’s unusual to have five players averaging double figures. Every player has stepped up. It makes us tough to guard.”

The Eagles, with the exception of McBrayer, are all 5-10 or under and are playing a fastbreak style.

‘Fun to coach’

“We’re really pushing the fast break,” Howell said. “We get up and down the floor. It’s fun to coach and they’ve bought in to having fun. They’re doing a really good job pushing the ball.

“This bunch is very unselfish. That’s really what’s helping us.”

Wheeler’s lone loss this season was the New Site, an 11-3 Class 3A team, coached by Rick Howell, Mitch’s father.

“He cheated us over there,” Mitch Howell said, then laughed. “No, New Site is a tough place to play. They’re a gritty team and play with a lot of hustle. They’ve got good shooters and they’re athletic.”

Wheeler is 3-0 and tied with Pine Grove for first place in Division 1-1A headed into January. The ultimate goal is to win the division tournament, slated to be played at Booneville High School gym.

“That’s the key, win the division and have a chance to host,” Howell said. “Hosting the first two rounds would really help our chances of going to state.”

