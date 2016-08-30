Ex-Michigan State DE commits to Bulldogs

Copiah-Lincoln Community College has not only produced five current Mississippi State players, but it is also home to four future Bulldogs.

The latest Wolfpack player to commit to MSU is defensive end Montez Sweat. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder spent two years at Michigan State before transferring to Co-Lin in June.

Sweat received a redshirt his initial season for the Spartans after appearing in only two games in 2014, with four tackles and a half-sack. The Stone Mountain, Georgia native played in two more contests last year before being suspended.

Sweat is the 21st member of the Bulldogs’ 20th ranked recruiting class.

Logan Lowery