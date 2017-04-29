Exposure from solid season paying off at Pontotoc

By Blake Morgan

After last season’s surprising 13-2 season, Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter thought the recruiters would begin to pay attention to the Division 1 talent he believed was on his roster.

Four months later and his belief seems to have been well placed as scholarship offers have been rolling in for two rising seniors for the Warriors.

Offensive lineman Cole Smith and wide receiver Austin Morphis have already had their fair share of offers to continue their football careers at the highest level.

Smith, a 6-foot-4, 275 pound tackle, had coaches calling from all over the country but has already committed to play for LSU and new head coach Ed Orgeron.

“It’s a dream offer and I didn’t think it would come,” Smith said. “It was pretty easy for me to pick them. I’ve always liked LSU and wanted to go there.”

Smith, a three-star prospect, has played offensive tackle for the Warriors over his career and has proven a knack for being one of the most physical players on the field any time he steps onto the gridiron. LSU plans to move him to the center position once he enrolls.

A move on the offensive line is something Smith has been anticipating and has already began practicing.

He also had two sacks last season playing on the defensive line.

The senior also holds offers from Mississippi State, Oregon, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy and Tulane.

Mighty Morphis

While Smith is gearing up for a change in position, Morphis is still seeing the benefits of moving from running back to wide receiver last season.

“The move definitely benefited him,” Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said. “He’s a D-1 caliber playmaker.”

Morphis had 64 receptions for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns last season primarily from the slot position. On the defensive side, Morphis had eight pass deflections playing in the secondary.

He currently holds offers from Troy, South Alabama and Marshall.

