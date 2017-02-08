Eye of the Tiger: Senior steps up with game-high 46 points

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

RIPLEY – On his senior night, Ripley’s Dewayne Cox played the part of the hero Tuesday one last time at home with 46 points in a 73-68 victory over Ashland.

“We’ve asked Cox to step up and do more of this,” Ripley head coach Adam Kirk said. “We know he’s our best player, and we want him to start out games aggressive and set a tone.”

Cox scored 9 of Ripley’s first 11 points and had a 14-point second quarter. He made a 3-pointer to stretch the fourth quarter lead to seven with less than three minutes to go. Cox added three free throws in the last minute, too.

Ripley (22-3) kicked its defense into another gear in the last half of the fourth quarter. Ashland had been trading baskets with Ripley throughout the second half, but the Blue Devils were held to only three baskets in the final five minutes of play.

“We knew we wouldn’t stop DeAnthony Tipler,” Kirk said. “We just wanted to make sure he had to make tough shots.”

Tipler was the driving force behind Ashland’s offense. He finished with 33 and hit five threes to keep the Blue Devils in the game.

“Tipler worked for every shot,” Ashland head coach Rolley Tipler said. “It catches up with you not having a lot of movement on offense. He made big shot after big shot, but it’s hard going at three guys.”

Ashland (21-5) and Ripley were tied at 41 at halftime after Ashland closed the second quarter on an 11-0 run, which included eight points from Tipler.

(G) Ripley 78, Ashland 52: Ripley outscored Ashland by 15 points in the second quarter to push the lead out of reach of a possible comeback.

Dayzsha Rogan led the effort for Ripley with 23 points, while Ashland’s Kaylen Archibald came away with 14.

Ripley held a 43-24 lead at halftime.

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: BlakeMorganDJ