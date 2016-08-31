Former Bulldog Holder strikes out 11 in a row

Daily Journal

Jonathan Holder, a sixth-round draft pick out of Mississippi State in 2014, was named International League pitcher of the week on Monday.

Holder, a reliever, has made a quick rise in the New York Yankees organization this summer, from Single-A to Double-A to Triple-A.

On Sunday, Holder pitched four innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to pick up his 16th minor-league save of the season, six of those at Triple-A. He struck out the first 11 batters he faced, giving him 35 in 20 1/3 innings with the Rail Riders.

At Scranton, he’s 2-0 with an 0.89 ERA in 12 appearances. For the season, he’s struck out 101 in 65 1/3 innings.

