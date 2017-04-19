Former East Webster stars shine in JUCO play

By Gene Phelps

The “Mathiston Marauders” – ICC third baseman Mamie Hollenhead and Jones catcher Autumn Frost – have attacked Mississippi community college softball this season with their bats and gloves.

Hollenhead is ranked in the top 10 nationally in four offensive categories – (3rd) triples, six; (7th) doubles, 18; (8th) RBI, 57; (10th) hits, 69. She was batting .469 headed into the Easter weekend. She also has a .984 fielding percentage.

Frost has belted 12 home runs, driven in 56 runs and is batting .426 with an impressive .809 slugging percentage. When she’s not behind the plate, she’s in the lineup as a designated player batting No. 4 in the lineup.

Actually, they’ve been inflicting pain on opponents their entire careers, starting as high school teammates at East Webster, where they led the Lady Wolverines to four state championships – one in slow-pitch, three fast-pitch.

“I’ve gotten mentally tougher in college,” said Hollenhead, who has signed to play for North Alabama, the defending NCAA Division II national champion. “In high school I’d let the small things get to me. If I made an error it would stick with me throughout the whole game. Now, I feel like I’ve grown in that part of the game.

“On the field, I feel like I’ve gotten better all around.”

Hollenhead has been one of the key players in the Lady Indians’ success this season. ICC, ranked No. 6 in the latest NJCAA national poll, has won 32 games and has locked up home-field advantage for the first round of the postseason.

Frost has been a huge contributor to the Lady Bobcats’ success this season. Jones is 38-2 and was ranked No. 1 last week before it visited Fulton and lost its second game of the season. This week, the Bobcats are No. 2.

Jones lost to LSU-Eunice in last year’s national title game.

“I’m a better player because of playing talented players. It has made me a better team player,” she said. “I’m hitting better than I did in high school, but I could swing at better pitches and take more pitches than I do. I’m still a little anxious and too aggressive.”

Hollenhead says her friend and former high school teammate has been a productive player for years.

“Since we were little Autumn has been dominant,” she said. “She’s so powerful. Any time she makes contact with the ball you know it’s going to be flying. She’s a beast.”

ICC coach Andy Kirk has the same praise for his star.

“With Hollenhead you know what you’re going to get,” he said. “She’s been clutch for us all year.”