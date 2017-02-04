Former MSU coach back in Magnolia State

Daily Journal

Rick Stansbury is back in Mississippi today as a head coach for the first time since leaving Starkville om 2012.

Stansbury leads his Western Kentucky men (11-12, 5-5 Conference USA) against Southern Miss (7-15, 4-6) at 4 p.m. He’s in his first season at the Bowling Green school after two years as a Texas A&M assistant.

The 57-year-old Stansbury is 195-52 in games played in the state of Mississippi. His Hilltoppers are just 3-10 on the road this season.

The Golden Eagles are 7-4 at home.