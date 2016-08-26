Former NEMCC player targets ArenaBowl success

Northeast Mississippi CC

GLENDALE, Ariz. – After falling short twice, LaRico Stevenson is feeling eager for success as he leads his Philadelphia Soul into tonight’s Arena Football League (AFL) championship contest, ArenaBowl XXIX.

Stevenson and the Soul will meet the Arizona Rattlers for the league title. It will air on ESPN at 6 p.m.

“I’m very excited,” said Stevenson, the Northeast Mississippi Community College product who’s making his third Arena-Bowl appearance in five seasons with the Soul.

Philadelphia fell to these same Rattlers in the title tilt during back-to-back seasons from 2012-13.

“We’ve been working real hard to try to get over the hump that we had those last two times,” Stevenson said. “I’ve just been dedicated to trying to do whatever I can.”

Prolific athlete

Stevenson (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) has established himself as one of the top athletes in the AFL since arriving in the organization for the 2010 campaign. He has become a consistent force as both a defensive back and as a kick returner.

He started his tenure in the AFL with brief stops for the Tulsa Talons, New Orleans VooDoo and Pittsburgh Power before settling in nicely at Philadelphia midway through the 2012 season.

The Olive Branch native has nearly 450 tackles, 48 pass breakups, 19 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries plus 2,000 return yards in his six-year AFL career.

His impact may be even deeper on special teams. Stevenson has fielded 124 kickoffs for 1,956 yards while with Philadelphia to produce an average of 15.8 yards per return on the shortened 50-yard field.

Stevenson is fifth on the squad with 34 tackles and four pass breakups entering the ArenaBowl.

“Our expectation is to go out there and make minimal mistakes,” he said. “We can’t give them so many chances to try to score.”