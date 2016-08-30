Former Ole Miss golfer earns PGA Tour card

Daily Journal

Jonathan Randolph, the former Ole Miss All-American golfer, clinched his PGA Tour card for 2017 with an 11th-place finish at the Winco Foods Portland (Ore.) Open on Sunday.

It was Randolph’s nine top-25 finish on the second-tier Web.com Tour and followed a fifth-place finish the week before at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville.

Randolph finished No. 13 on the final Web.com Tour money list for the 2015-16 season with $195,248 in earnings.

“It feels great to get back out on the PGA Tour and get a chance to play against the best in the world,” said Randolph. “I can’t wait to get the wrap around season started in a few weeks and get after it.”

Randolph, a native of Brandon, posted two second-place finishes during the season and ranked 27th overall with a 69.77 scoring average.

The Web.com Tour playoffs begin with the DAP Championship in Ohio starting on Sept. 8.