Fortes’ forte now 1B

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

Unable decide on a starter at first base, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco may have finally solved his dilemma.

With his catcher.

Nick Fortes will make his sixth start at his new position tonight when the Rebels take on No. 15 Arkansas at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks (33-10, 12-6 SEC) are second in the Western Division, a game behind Mississippi State.

Ole Miss (25-16, 9-9) dropped a 4-2 non-conference decision to Mississippi State on Tuesday night in Pearl but will be seeking its second-straight SEC series win.

Fortes’ bat helped him break into the lineup at catcher when freshman Cooper Johnson was struggling offensively.

The lure of Johnson’s defensive ability was strong enough for Bianco to keep tinkering with things. Now Fortes finds himself learning a new position.

“The ball finds you. When you get put over there it’s bound to come your way,” said Fortes, a sophomore from Deland, Florida. “I’ve been doing my best in trying to get in front of everything and make a play. With more practice I’ll get better, but I don’t think it’s been bad so far.”

Johnson’s return has seen him improve at the plate as well as behind it. He’s hitting .307 (4 for 13) over the last four games. He doubled and drove in a run Tuesday.

Since joining the lineup as an everyday player Fortes is hitting .360. He had two RBI doubles in the Rebels’ 9-6 series-clinching win over Missouri on Sunday and is hitting .368 in SEC play.

The biggest early challenge for Fortes has been to use his glove more and not try to just knock down balls as he would when a low pitch would bounce into his chest protector.

He says he’s coming along with bunt defense and other requirements of a corner infielder.

“You’ve got to work with your hands more. I think I’m getting there. It just comes with time. I’ll start to pick it up as I go, but I think I’ve made a pretty good transition,” he said.

