Four home runs send Rebels to win on road

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ole Miss out-slugged the SEC’s best home-run hitting team on Thursday night.

The Rebels hit four home runs and scored seven over the final two innings to beat the No. 15 Razorbacks 9-1 at Baum Stadium.

Ole Miss will go for the series win at noon Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.Two-run homers by Tim Rowe in the second inning, Colby Bortles in the eighth, and Tate Blackman and Bortles in the ninth accounted for most of the Rebels’ runs.

The game’s only run that didn’t come via a home run was by Ryan Olenek in the eighth after he doubled to chase Arkansas starter Blaine Knight and later scored on Rowe’s third hit.

Ole Miss (26-16, 10-9 SEC) improved to 21-1 when it scored four or more runs.

“We’ve got a lot of power and we’re a really good hitting team,” Ole Miss pitcher James McArthur said. “Whenever we’re able to string together these bats and these hits we can be really dangerous, so it was really good to see.”

McArthur had the game’s best individual effort as he allowed only one hit and two walks in a career-high eight innings. He struck out six.

“He was terrific,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “It’s hard to be too critical of that, pitching against one of the best offenses in the country.

“The fastball command was so, so good tonight and enough sliders and enough changeups to keep a good Arkansas team off-balance.”

McArthur’s only blemish came in the fifth when Jared Gates hit a leadoff home run off the video board in right-center field. It was the 55th home run this season for the Razorbacks (33-11, 12-7).

High on the hog

“That was a really good slider that I threw; probably one of the best ones I threw all night,” McArthur said. “He just ran through it and smoked it.”

McArthur out-dueled Knight, who gave up five runs and struck out 10 in 7 1/3 innings. Knight lost for the second consecutive series opener after starting SEC play with five series-opening wins.

“Knight is so good and we knew that going in, but we made him work a little bit tonight, took some walks and ran some counts early, and got some good swings,” Bianco said. “I thought we had a good night and he struck out 10, so that shows you how good he is.”