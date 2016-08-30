Freeze: No added pressure to win big in 2016 because Kelly is a senior

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Hugh Freeze was asked yesterday if he felt pressure to win because Chad Kelly is a senior this season.

Well, it’s nice if you can have a big year when a guy like Kelly is on the roster, but pressure to win suggests that you’ve got to get it done now, or it’s not going to happen.

No coach is going to admit to that.

“No, I don’t put any pressure on myself,” Freeze said. “We had a chance the last two years to get there (to SEC championship game). Here is what we have started talking about around here. We don’t talk about goals to be in Atlanta or to win the SEC West. We talk about commitments you will make that happen on a daily basis that will enable us to get to whatever the goals are.

“So we don’t talk about goals, we talk about commitments. Everybody had made certain ones to each other, and I think if the ball bounces our way – it didn’t last year in a couple of games – maybe this is the year it does, and we get there.”

It’s less likely Ole Miss gets to Atlanta next year than this year based on the experience level at quarterback then and now.

However, recruiting has been strong enough at all positions – including quarterback with last year’s top-rated player at the position in Shea Patterson – that Ole Miss should not fall dramatically after Kelly is gone.

Freeze may one day get Ole Miss to Atlanta and win the championship. If that happens, it won’t be based on one single player, even at quarterback.

It will be based on recruiting and building a consistent talent level as he’s done so far. He will have to navigate scholarship cuts in seasons ahead. Regardless of what modifications the NCAA makes, Ole Miss has self-imposed cuts that are already in play.

The SEC is constantly changing. Teams don’t stand still.

Kelly will be a great advantage for Ole Miss this season, and his production likely will be magnified because of the weapons around him.

During his time, Freeze has accumulated the best talent at Ole Miss in modern history. With the loss of three first-round draft picks it’s still at an impressive level, much of that with an exciting class of newcomers.

Still, there’s no more pressure to get to Atlanta than there was last year. Right now there’s enough talent to give the Rebels a say in who gets to Atlanta and perhaps get there themselves if things break right.

parrish.alford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @parrishalford