Freeze praises new offensive linemen

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Ole Miss coaches focused heavily on defense this recruiting cycle leaving their offense not unattended but with a small number of signees.

The Rebels had signed almost five offensive linemen a year over the last three years – six of them last year – but signed just two in the 2017 class.

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze had high praise for the two offensive linemen he did sign in Vicksburg’s Ben Brown and Tony Gray of Loganville, Georgia.

The numbers in previous classes built depth, and the Rebels return seven of eight players who appeared in the two-deep depth chart for the final game of 2016.

Gray chose Ole Miss over Florida and Georgia. He was the third tackle targeted by the Ole Miss staff.

“Our coaches, with all that we had coming at us, did a phenomenal job of getting right to the end with the nation’s top two tackles in Walker Little and Trey Smith. They chose to go other places. The third guy on our board that we evaluated was Tony,” Freeze said.

Gray played at two Atlanta-area high schools, the second one Grayson High School, which also produced Robert Nkemdiche and Denzel Nkemdiche.

Gray (6-5, 300) was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star by the other major recruiting services. He was the offensive line MVP of the Atlanta Rivals camp in 2015.

It’s a much longer and deeper relationship with Brown (6-5, 300), a consensus three-star recruit, whose dad, two grandfathers and other family members played at Ole Miss.

Brown was ranked the top offensive tackle in Mississippi and the best offensive lineman on a St. Aloysius team that averaged 7.2 rushing yards per carry.

“What a wonderful Ole Miss family,” Freeze said. “He was solid with us for such a long time. He didn’t let stuff bother him that may or may not have been said. We’re just thrilled to have him.”

