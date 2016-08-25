Fresh-faced Indians prep for opener

By David Wheeler

Special to the Journal

A nice balance of defense and offense helped the Itawamba Community College Indians to a playoff berth for the 2015 football season.

But in the world of two-year colleges, graduation losses can appear to disrupt that balance.

The top 14 leading tacklers from last season for the Indians have graduated, at least on the surface leaving the Indians defense as off balance as that famous tower in Italy.

“We do have sophomores that are guys we’re counting on,” Itawamba coach Sean Cannon said. “I think the players are figuring out roles, figuring out how they can help.”

With only nine days before their season opener Sept. 1 against Gulf Coast, ICC will find some veteran leadership on defense on the line with tackle Lee Autry and end Kenney Wooten (Meridian). Cannon also reports that freshman Travis Sailo is making a noticeable impact in practice along the front.

At linebacker, sophomore Cody Shelton (Ripley) has emerged as a leader, as has freshman Tay Caruthers (Aberdeen).

The Itawamba secondary will find sophomore Deon Knox (Aberdeen) at one of the corners, and a bit of experience with redshirts Keshon Heard (Hamilton) and John David Little (Saltillo).

“We’re still working against each other, getting scout teams lined up, and concentrating on special teams,” said Cannon of the Itawamba practice focus this third week of practice. “I told the kids that the first game, the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win the ball game, so it’s all about preparation .”

Special teams

The Indians appear pretty set in the kicking game, with kicker Zack Ellis (Tupelo), and punter Rip Kirk (Grenada) returning, as well as snapper Matthew Stewart (Kossuth). Ellis also plays soccer at ICC, while Kirk is vying for playing time at quarterback.