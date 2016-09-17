Game Day: Alabama at Ole Miss

Weather: Rain Possible

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Television: CBS

Rankings: (AP) Alabama No. 1, Ole Miss No. 19

Radio: Ole Miss Network, XM 84; Sirius 84.

Records: Ole Miss 1-1, Alabama 2-0

Series: Alabama lead 47-11-2.

Coaches: Alabama – Nick Saban 193-60-1, 21st season overall, 102-18 in 10th season at Alabama. Ole Miss – Hugh Freeze 65-26 eighth season, 35-19, fifth season at Ole Miss.

Statistical Leaders: Alabama – RB Damien Harris 20-183 0 TDs; QB Jalen Hurts 29-for-47 passing, 405 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT. WR Calvin Ridley 11-138, 1 TD; DB Minkah Fitzpatrick 11 tackles, 3 PBU. Ole Miss –RB Akeem Judd 19-108 1 TD; QB Chad Kelly, 41-for-66 passing, 532 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT; TE Evan Engram 11 catches, 164 yards, 1 TD; FS Zedrick Woods 15 tackles.

Trends: Ole Miss has won two-straight against Alabama, joining only Florida and LSU to do so against a Nick Saban-coached Crimson Tide team.

Notes: A win would give Ole Miss a .500 record against Alabama in Oxford where the Tide currently leads the series 5-4. … Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly leads the SEC in touchdown passes (7) and points responsible for (42). … Ole Miss is 10-for-10 in red zone scoring with 10 touchdowns and leads the SEC with a 62.5 third-down conversion rate. … Andy Pappanastos, a transfer from Ole Miss, is second on the Alabama depth chart at kicker. … Alabama is 8-1 in road conference openers under Saban. … Alabama is 40-12 against The AP Top 25 since 2008. … Alabama has allowed just 87 rushing yards through two games.

Prediction: Alabama 28, Ole Miss 21