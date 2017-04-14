GENE PHELPS: Basketball a tradition for Strouds

John Stroud’s success in basketball – as a player and a coach – was achieved through perseverance, practice … and parents. Yes, his hoops DNA deserves a little credit, too.

“I had that gene in my heredity,” said New Albany High School’s Stroud, 59, who resigned – he didn’t retire – from coaching earlier this week after 32 seasons.

Stroud’s father, Johnny, was a four-time high school all-state selection for Macedonia, a former Prentiss County school. A Hill Country phenom on the court, the elder Stroud died when John was 12 and missed watching his talented son perform on the court for West Union and Ole Miss.

His mother, Frances, was also an all-state player for Macedonia.

“My dad showed me some moves, but mainly I took it on myself,” Stroud said. “My mother exposed me to all the camps. When you’re 6-7 in the 10th grade, you’re destined to be a basketball player.”

Stroud’s sister, Diane, was an all-state player for West Union. His two daughters, Caroline and Anna Frances, kept the family tradition alive by playing for the their father at New Albany.

Stroud honed his basketball skills playing on a dirt court in his backyard. It’s where the kids from his Union County community gathered to play.

“There was always a lot of dust flying around,” he said in a 2009 interview. “We didn’t have cell phones, computers. We just played basketball.”

Stroud develop his finesse and quick shooting release – one that allowed him to score 2,328 points during his All-SEC career for Ole Miss – on the dirt court. His point total remains third all-time in the SEC.

He was an all-state standout for West Union High School before joining the Rebels. He later played in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.

A member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 2009), he had two tenures – 16 years total – coaching New Albany. In three seasons as the boys coach, he won two state titles in 1986 and ’87. He returned home to coach the New Albany girls in 2004. The Lady Bulldogs won state in 2011, after losing in the finals in 2010.

He coached one season as an assistant for Wimp Sanderson at Alabama, two years as head coach at East Mississippi Community College, and 13 years as head coach for Millsaps.

As mentioned earlier, Stroud hasn’t closed the door on coaching.

“This is a great basketball area,” he said. “The kids here have played basketball all of their lives. I’ve enjoyed coaching them. All you have to do is fine tune their skills and make them better players.

“Will I coach again? You never know.”

