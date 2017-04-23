GENE PHELPS: Ron Price gets new start at East Webster

Ron Price wasn’t looking for a head coaching job. He was perfectly happy being the offensive coordinator for Itawamba AHS, a job he’d held for two seasons.

Price, prior to the start of the 2015 season, had been the head coach for seven years in New Albany. His run with the Bulldogs was peppered with success – a 13-1 finish in 2010 – and sorrow – the loss of his wife, Amanda, to a violent crime in 2011.

“I wanted the right opportunity,” Price said. “I was happy (at IAHS).”

The right opportunity came along when Doug Wilson, East Webster’s successful head coach, stepped down earlier this year. His Wolverines had gone 37-8 in three previous seasons and played for an MHSAA Class 2A state championship in 2015.

The Wolverines’ next move was to hire Price, whose team kicks off spring practice today.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be a head coach again,” he said. “I wanted it to be the right situation, the right fit.”

East Webster’s all-around success in athletics, not just football, was the main reason the job was the right fit for Price. The Wolverines have won state titles in baseball, fastpitch and slowpitch softball, girls basketball, tennis and cheerleading the last three years.

“It’s unique,” Price said. “They’ve been successful in every sport. They all have a good work ethic. They want to be successful. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The football program’s reputation of having a great work ethic under Wilson’s reign reminded Price of a lot of the teams he coached during his New Albany tenure.

“I’ve always heard they had tough kids,” he said. “Having kids who work and play extremely hard was part of my success in New Albany.”

Price’s best three seasons in New Albany yielded the 13-1 record, along with 9-4 and 8-5 finishes. His career record there was 44-40.

The move to East Webster is a fresh start for Price, his wife Darden, his daughter Molly Addison, age 8, and daughter Mary Fenly, age 2.

“We’re excited as a family about this opportunity,” he said. “It’s a chance to go somewhere, a new area, a new identity.

“We’ve never forgotten the past and the things that happened to us, but God has been good to us. I have a beautiful wife, another little girl. We’re thankful to be doing this together.”

gene.phelps@journalinc.com

Twitter: @genephelps