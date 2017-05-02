Germantown ousts Saltillo

By Brandon Shields

Special to the Journal

MADISON – For Germantown, it was all about finishing.

Behind two big innings the Mavericks raced past Saltillo 12-3 in the decisive Game 3 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A baseball playoffs on Monday night.

Germantown (24-7) will face New Hope in the third round.

For Saltillo, it was another step in the right direction for the program.

“I am proud of the guys. It didn’t end like we’ve had liked, but we are improving,” Tigers coach Eric Reynolds said. “My first year here we went 7-17, last year 17-11 and 18-10 this year, so we are getting better. The future is bright.”

Germantown made a lot of noise in the first inning, scoring seven runs.

“Any time you can put up a bunch of runs in the first inning, you feel pretty good about yourself,” Germantown coach Brian Hardy said.

The Mavericks’ first inning was highlighted by a base-clearing triple by catcher Myrick Welch. Germantown had just three hits but sent 10 batters to the plate.

“Dug ourselves too big of a hole early and couldn’t get out,” Reynolds said.

J.G. Wood had two hits to lead Saltillo (18-10).